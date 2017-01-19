NCC Ready to Work With New Agriculture Secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The National Cotton Council congratulates former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue on his nomination for Secretary of Agriculture.

"Our industry looks forward to working with Governor Perdue as he leads USDA to help ensure a strong and viable agricultural and rural economy, including important actions necessary for the stabilization of the U.S. cotton industry," NCC Chairman Shane Stephens said. "It is encouraging to see a Secretary of Agriculture nominee with a strong production agriculture and agribusiness background and with experience, who comes from the second largest cotton-producing state."

Stephens said the NCC stands ready to work with Governor Perdue and the senior leadership team that will be put in place at USDA to carry out the Department's important mission ‎and service to American agriculture.

As the U.S. cotton industry’s central organization, the NCC represents 25,000-plus industry members that include cotton farmers as well as ginners, cottonseed processors and merchandizers, merchants, cooperatives, warehousers, and textile manufacturers. Farms and businesses directly involved in the production, distribution and processing of cotton employ more than 230,000 workers and produce direct business revenue of more than $27 billion.